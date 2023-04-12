Manipur: Mini marathon ‘Run Chandel Run’ held after 3 yrs gap

Chandel: As many as 520 enthusiastic runners participated in the 2nd edition of Run Chandel Run (Chandel mini marathon) in Manipur’s Chandel district on Tuesday.
The brainchild of Wisecrabs Chandel, the mini marathon was jointly organised after a gap of three years by 21 Assam Rifles (Modi Battalion), District Sports Association Chandel, Wisecrabs, & Royal Riders Chandel under the theme ‘Chandel unites for drug – free society and healthy lifestyle’.
The runners participated in over five categories such as under 16 (boys & girls), above 40 and open (men & women).
The 10 km race for open category (men & women ) were flagged off from Heibunglok village by Brigadier Vedpal Yadav, DIG 26 Sector Assam Rifles and Arjuna awardee and Olympian Chinglensana Singh, former Indian men’s hockey captain. This category also saw the participation of Chandel DC Mayanglambam Rajkumar along with other District Level Officers.
Also, the commanding officer of the 8th Manipur Rifles, Somorjit Singh, flagged off the 5 km race for under 16 (boys & girls) & above 40 years from Leikun gate.
Meanwhile, massive participation from students in both government and private schools in the district was seen under the 16 category.
Moreover, village clubs and the public along the marathon route came forward and serve water and other necessary help to the runners during the course of the race.
The run for all categories concluded at Maha Union Government Higher Secondary School, Japhou, where the official prize distribution cum closing ceremony was held.
Meanwhile, the 21 Assam Rifles band and local artist Thaniwar enthralled the crowd during the closing ceremony.
