Manipur: 2 active PLA cadres held in Bishnupur district
Arrested PLA cadres

Imphal: Troops of the Assam Rifles and the Bishnupur Commando Police arrested two active cadres of the banned outfit People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the Kumbi area of Bishnupur district, Manipur, on Tuesday.

The operation was launched after receiving specific information about the presence of militants.

The apprehended cadres, identified as self-styled Captain Ibochouba (also known as Lanthoiba) and self-styled 2nd Lieutenant Keisham Kennedy Meitei (also known as Rozer), were taken into custody from Kumbi, IB Setapur road crossing.

They were subsequently handed over to the Kumbi Police Station for further investigation, an official release stated.

