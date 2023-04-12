Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday released “A Compendium of Important Decisions of Manipur Information Commission” and lauded the commission’s commitment to maintaining proper records.

He spoke highly of the compendium as a valuable resource for the public, which documents the commission’s significant decisions.

Chief Minister emphasized the significance of official documentation and record keeping. He stressed the need to compile important official documents, such as official Gazettes, decisions of Durbar, State cabinet, Assembly, Acts, etc., for record keeping and future reference.

He also mentioned that through these through this documentation and old records, the public can gain a better understanding of Manipur’s past.

Stating that through satellite mapping, we can find how a certain location was in the past years, the chief minister also added that through this, proper documentation of how each and every district was can be produced.

Highlighting the importance of documentation in Land Revenue records, the chief minister also added that digitisation of land records is also under process.

CM Biren Singh also spoke against misuse of the Right to Information Act and cited that people were afraid of committing wrongdoings because of the presence of RTI.

The constitution of Lokayukta in the state is to ensure transparency and fight corruption with an aim to give at least some hope and aspiration to the people, the chief minister said. He also highlighted the efforts of the Anti-Corruption Cell.

Manipur is a sensitive and complex state, the chief minister said, expressing the need for all, including media persons to remain vigilant and for all sections of the society to be united, have mutual respect, and understand and work together.

Singh also highlighted the issue of illegal drugs and said as per the official record there are more than 1.3 lakh drug addicts in the state. Stating that proper treatment of the addicts is required to bring them back to the mainstream, the chief minister said the government is planning to set up more government rehabilitation centres.

The chief minister also sought the cooperation and support of the public in the government’s effort to bring a visible change by maintaining transparency and accountability.

State Chief Information Commissioner, Manipur Oinam Sunil Singh said the book is a compilation of the Commission’s judgements and contains some landmark judgements.

The function was also attended by Law and Legislative Affairs Minister Thounaojam Basanta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary MH Khan, editors of print and electronic media, and RTI activists, among others.

