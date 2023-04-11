Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday emphasized the importance of the current generation remembering and honouring the sacrifices made by our forefathers in defence of their motherland’s freedom.

He expressed concern that many youths were getting addicted to drugs and intoxicants in the name of modern Manipur, and that the present generation seemed to have forgotten the contributions of their forefathers.



The Chief Minister made these remarks while speaking at the observation of the 173rd Death Anniversary of Maharaj Narasingh at Kangla in Imphal. The observation was organized by the State Archaeology Department of Art and Culture, Government of Manipur.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

At the observation, CM Biren Singh led other dignitaries in paying floral tributes and offering tarpan at Nungjeng Pukhri, Kangla. He also paid obeisance to the Shree Shree Govinda Jiu Jalakeli Pala, led by Maharajkumari Hemamanjuri.

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the fact that the observation of the Death Anniversary of Maharaj Narasingh has become bigger, with more government officials and members of the public participating and a formal program being organized.

In addition, Chief Minister Biren Singh stated that the state government had installed statues of Maharaj Narasingh and Herachandra beside the statue of Maharaj Gambhir Singh at Canchipur, as a tribute to their heroic efforts in driving away the Burmese and ending the Seven Years Devastation in 1826. Furthermore, a larger statue of Maharaj Narasingh had been installed in front of the Kangla Western Gate. The installation of another statue of Maharaj Narasingh near the Ningthi River in Moreh had also been completed and would be inaugurated soon, he added.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining unity among the different communities residing across the state. He mentioned that the state government had set up traditional huts representing different indigenous tribes of Manipur at the Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunou to showcase and promote the state’s rich indigenous cultures. He further informed that during the G20 delegates’ visit to the state earlier this year, they were surprised to see the beauty and diversity of the state’s culture and tradition.

CM Biren stated that the state is moving towards development with a considerable improvement in the law-and-order situation. He added that domestic and foreign tourists do not have any tense feelings while visiting the state, and the state has become an attractive destination due to the public’s support in maintaining peace across the state. The Chief Minister highlighted that many events like G20, the Tri-Nation Football Tournament, and the Grand Finale of Femina Miss India are being held in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the habit of cleanliness has been associated with the culture and tradition of Manipur since time immemorial. He appealed to the public to take care of cleanliness not only inside their homes but also outside their residences. He instructed the Police Department to catch people who throw garbage in rivers, which has been a major factor in polluting the rivers. Additionally, bottle banks have been installed at different places to drop plastic bottles, he informed.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the people of Manipur have been able to live as a civilisation because of the selfless sacrifices and contributions made by our forefathers. He expressed the need for all communities to live together as one and work together to take the state to new heights of development. He informed that the state government would start a mass tree plantation drive in the coming rainy season in various hill and valley areas of Manipur, and sought the support of the people for the same.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Yumnam Khemchand Singh stressed the importance of remembering and honouring our great forefathers for their heroic efforts to drive the Burmese soldiers away during the Seven Years Devastation period. He added that Maharaj Narasingh was one of the kings of Manipur who had played a significant role in saving the Manipur civilization from the atrocities of the Burmese soldiers.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Yumnam Khemchand Singh praised Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s leadership and highlighted the developmental progress made by the state government. He noted that various welfare initiatives have bridged the developmental gap between the hill and valley regions, and the law-and-order situation has improved significantly. As a result, many tourists have started visiting the state in recent years.

The observation of the 173rd Death Anniversary of Maharaj Narasingh at Kangla in Imphal included a Guard of Honour, Gun Salute, and Sounding of the Last Post by a contingent of 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles. A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the Late Maharaj Narasingh.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur: Femina Miss India contestants visit historic Kangla Fort

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









