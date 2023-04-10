Imphal: The Femina Miss India 2023 state winners were enchanted by the beauty of Kangla Fort in Imphal during their official video shoot at the historic fort on Sunday.

Kangla Fort, which lies on the banks of Imphal river, is one of the major tourist destinations of the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The photo shoot covered prime attractions of the fort such as the temple, fort ruins and the iconic twin dragon lion statues. Also, during the shoot, state winners were welcomed by ardent fans of the pageant, and the general public alike, who had gathered at the location. The shoot was a success, well aided by the support extended by the authorities and management of the fort, security personnel, and all concerned agencies, said the Femina Miss India organisers.

The state winners were also given a yoga session by Prunajita Sen during the evening hours at their hotel to help them better relax and boost their mood, making it an eventful day for the contestants as they prepare for the grand finale.

It may be noted that the Grand Finale of VLCC & Trends co-present Femina Miss India 2023, hosted by Manipur Tourism, co-powered by ORRA Fine Jewellery, makeup partner Colorbar Made for Magic & co-powered by Rajnigandha Pearls, will be held on April 15 at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal, Manipur.

The pageant will feature the 30 state winners, who will be competing for the coveted title. The winner of the pageant will represent India at the Miss World pageant, it said.

According to the Femina Miss India organisers, the glamorous evening will witness the attendance of many celebrated personalities. The star-studded night will see performances by entertainment industry’s biggest names Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, besides the magnetic Maniesh Paul and the stunning Bhumi Pednekar hosting the event.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The state winners will be walking the ramp in gorgeous ensembles designed by the iconic designers Rocky S and Namrata Joshipura, and a special showcase by Robert Naorem, featuring traditional costumes.

“This special segment will aim to promote the textile, art and culture of the state,” it stated.

The 30 state winners shall be judged by a panel consisting of Femina Miss India Universe 2002 and mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, star choreographer Terence Lewis and ace designers Rocky S and Namrata Joshipura. Some of the former and the reigning Miss India winners will also be putting up a dance performance through a fashion segment.

Also Read | Manipur CM Biren extends warm welcome to Miss India contestants

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









