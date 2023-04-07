Imphal: Contestants of the 59th edition of Femina Miss India 2023 received a warm welcome upon their arrival at Imphal International Airport on Sunday.

Manipur is the first northeast state to host the grand finale of the beauty pageant at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal on April 15.

Welcoming the beauty queens in the state, CM N Biren Singh said, “Extending a hearty welcome to all the contestants of Femina Miss India to the Jewel of India, the Land of Culture, and powerhouse of Indian sports, Manipur.”

“With the Grand Finale of Femina Miss India happening in Manipur, I hope you enjoy your stay in this beautiful State and carry the message of goodwill, friendliness and the warm hospitality of Manipur on your departure,” CM Biren Singh added.

The grand finale will feature 30 state winners competing for the coveted crown. The winner will represent India at the Miss World pageant.

The star-studded night will feature performances by the entertainment industry’s biggest names Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan. The show will be anchored by the magnetic Maniesh Paul and the stunning Bhumi Pednekar.

The state winners will be walking the ramp in gorgeous ensembles designed by the iconic designers Rocky S and Namrata Joshipura, and a special showcase by Robert Naorem, featuring traditional costumes.

The 30 state winners shall be judged by a panel consisting of Femina Miss India Universe 2002 and Mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, and designers Rocky S and Namrata Joshipura. Some of the former and the reigning Miss India winners will also be putting up a dance performance through a fashion segment.

Also Read | Manipur all set to host Miss Femina India grand finale in Imphal

