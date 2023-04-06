Imphal: Health & Information and Public Relations Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh on Wednesday stated that there has been an increase in mental health disorders in the state since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation.

Ranjan was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of National Midterm CME (Continuing Medical Education) of APSI organised under the aegis of Addiction Psychiatry Society of India (APSI) at the Jubilee Hall of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

The Minister stated that many young people today have derailed their careers by using drugs and that drug addiction is a menace in the state.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, the government has launched a campaign called “War on Drugs”. This is a holistic step to check the threat, and we should all extend our support,” he added.

The Minister also informed that the state has many sectors that are not acknowledged by other states. He invited the participants, particularly those from outside the state, to visit the historic and interesting places in the state. He also mentioned that there are many places in the state that have connections with the history of India.

The Director of RIMS, Prof. H. Priyosakhi Devi, stated that psychiatry is a big subject and that it is very helpful to have organized such an occasion in the state. She noted that there has been a recent trend of increased alcohol use by women. Organizing such events can help to check substance abuse, she added.

