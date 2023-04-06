Manipur all set to host Miss Femina India grand finale in Imphal

Imphal: For the very first time, Manipur is all set to host the grand finale of the 59th Miss Femina India on April 15 in Imphal.

The grand finale of the beauty pageant will be held at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak Complex in Imphal.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the arrangements for hosting the event at his secretariat.

“Reviewed the arrangements for the 59th Femina Miss India Grand Finale which is going to be held in Imphal. The event will be another opportunity to showcase the warm hospitality of the people of Manipur to visitors and showcase our potential to host more such national events in the state,” said CM Biren Singh.

Soibam Kanchan, Femina Miss India Manipur 2017, invites you all to be part of Femina Miss India 2023 Grand Finale in Imaphal, Manipur on the 15th of April 2023! 👑💫#FeminaMissIndia2023 #TicketsAreLIVE #BookNow #GrandFinale #JourneyToTheCrown #AreYouReady #TheOGMissIndia pic.twitter.com/OXo8QuV8qi — Miss India (@feminamissindia) March 25, 2023

A total of 30 participants from across the country will be arriving in the state on April 7. They will be competing for the coveted crown and the winner will represent India at Miss World.

Last November, the Manipur government entered into a partnership agreement with the Times Group to host the grand finale of the prestigious beauty pageant.

The agreement was signed between the Department of Tourism, the Government of Manipur and Miss India Organisers in the presence of chief minister N Biren Singh and Vineet Jain, managing director of Times Group in Imphal.

