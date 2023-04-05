Imphal: Governor of Manipur Sushri Anusuiya Uikey has stated that the idea of non-violence, restraint, and penance is worth practising, and those who practice it are religious.

The Governor was speaking at Vishwa Kalyan Varta, organised on the occasion of the 2550th “Nirvan-Year” of Lord Mahavir, held at Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

During her speech at the event, the Governor stated that the only message of Lord Mahavir, “Live and Let Live,” is the best gift for humanity. She emphasized that this message is meant for every living being, regardless of their religion, creed or sect, and that keeping it in mind can help one free themselves from evil thoughts.

The Governor went on to highlight the importance of Dharma, Satya, Ahimsa, Brahmacharya, and Forgiveness, which Lord Mahavir emphasized in his discourses. She added that love and compassion, modesty and virtue, sacrifice and restraint were the essences of his teachings. The Governor expressed gratitude for being blessed with a country where incarnations like Gods, Goddesses, and Tirthankar Lord Mahavir Swami took birth and purified the land.

The Governor also acknowledged the contributions of several sages and saints who have been spreading messages, principles, and teachings to the people. She specifically mentioned Devendra Brahmachari, who, following the religion of Sanyas, is working for the benefit of different sections of society by teaching harmony and unity.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also spoke at the event, praising the Jain community in Manipur for being peace-loving, hard-working, and patient. He stated that the message of Lord Mahavir teaches us the importance of peaceful co-existence and togetherness, and highlighted that all communities in the state live together peacefully. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude towards the many people who have dedicated their lives to the cause of mankind with a message of peace, love, and harmony, and noted that it is because of their dedication that people are able to live together in harmony.

The CM also mentioned the dedication and hard work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards making India a strong nation.

