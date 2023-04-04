Imphal: At least 14 people, including a handyman and eight women, were injured when a college bus carrying students of Ukhrul Pettigrew College met with an accident in Ukhrul on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Khararphung, Hunphun village at around 10:30 am. The students were injured after the bus overturned on the roadside due to the failure of the vehicle’s brakes.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The injured individuals were quickly taken to the nearby Leishiphung Christian Hospital for further medical attention. However, after receiving initial first aid, the injured handyman, identified as Themboy Muinao, who suffered a fractured nose, was referred to Imphal for additional treatment. Another female student, identified as Songachon Phinao from Roni village, was advised to visit a dental clinic.

The other injured students were identified as follows: Themyo Kapai, daughter of Lawthing Kapai of Khaivaren Tang, Ukhrul, Shimreithing RS, son of Chipemmi RS of Wino Bazar, Ukhrul, Leiyami Zingkhai, daughter of Mathew Zingkhai of Hoomi village, Sothingpam Chalamva, son of Somi Chalamva of Theiva village, Shailam NG, daughter of Shomi NG of Phalee village, Soshanla Mashangva, daughter of Wungshungmi Mashangva of Choithar village, Chuiyarin Ngashangva, daughter of Shomi Ngashangva of Phalee village, Chihanmi Awungshi, son of Ramkahao Awungshi of Marem village, Leiyami Chamroy, daughter of Raising Chamroy of Halang village, Leiyawon Kapai, daughter of Shimreichon Kapai of Ngainga village, and Mashun Mahongnao, son of Rainao Mahongnao of Shingta village.

Also Read | CM flags off Manipur chapter of Purvottar Bharat Parikrama at Kangla

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









