Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday flagged off the Manipur Chapter of the Purvottar Bharat Parikrama from the Western Gate of Kangla.

Speaking to media persons on the sideline, the chief minister said the idea of the rally is to bring coordination, love, understanding and unity among the states of the northeastern region.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Highlighting efforts under the Prime Minister towards achieving a united India under the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat mission’, the chief minister said students from different parts of the country are visiting the state, and at the same time, students from the state are visiting other parts of the country to connect the youths across the country and bring them closer to one another.

CM Biren further lauded the Indian Army for organising the car rally for the North Eastern States and said this will help in bringing a United India and United North East.

As part of the ceremony, chief minister Biren Singh also presented school bags made from recycled Army Uniforms and books to the students of Iroishemba Upper Primary School.

Attended the Interaction and Flagging off ceremony of the Purvottar Bharat Parikrama: NE Car Rally at Kangla.

To commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Car Rally is passing through Northeast & spread the message of national integration the among people of NE States. pic.twitter.com/vRFTpAe7vM — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 4, 2023

The Purvottar Bharat Parikrama North East Car Rally was organised by the Eastern Command as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of Independence.

The rally will drive through all the eight states of the North East, with the theme being connecting the eight states and paying homage to the freedom fighters of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The car rally has one SUV representing one state each, wherein the rally is traversing through and two SUVs representing the Indian Army. It was flagged off on March 22 on the eve of Shaheed Diwas 2023 from Kolkatta.

It has the objective to celebrate the spirit of Independent India, national integration and building an inclusive mindset in the local youth, among other objectives.

Also Read | Never a better time for northeast states to settle border disputes

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









