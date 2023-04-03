Imphal: Manipur government has decided to handover the case of Seigunlal Misao, the Class 12 student who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kangpokpi district last month, to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to expedite justice.

In a statement issued by the Manipur police, the state government has decided to hand over the investigation of Case FIR No.11 (3)2023 of Gamnom Sapermeina Police Station to the National Investigating Agency for expeditious investigation and early disposal of the case in public interest.

At about 8:30 pm on March 25, 17-year-old Seigunlal Misao was shot dead by unidentified miscreants, including a woman, near his residence at Sharon Veng, Motbung model village.

A joint action committee (JAC) formed in connection with the case demanded the state government to book the culprits at the earliest and handover the crime case to the national agency.

Later, the rebel group National Revolutionary Front, Manipur (NRFM) claimed responsibility for killing Misao and labelled him as a drug peddler.

A series of agitations and protests were organised in Kangpokpi district demanding justice for the slain teenager and condemned the NRFM’s allegations.

Speaking to EastMojo, JAC convenor Paominlun Lhouvum informed that the state government has met all their demands, including to provide a job to a family member. The family members will claim the victim’s body from RIMS mortuary on Monday, he added.

Lhouvum also informed that as announced by the chief minister earlier, an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to the victim’s mother at his secretariat on Sunday.

