Ukhrul: At least five persons, all non-locals, has been reportedly injured during a bomb blast that took place in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

The incident happened just two weeks after an IED exploded at mini secretariat in the district headquarters.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

As per police sources, the incident took place near Viewland Church Gate at around 6:23 pm in the heart of the town. Five daily wagers who were passing the place at the time of the explosion were injured from the blast. They are currently getting treatment at district hospital.

According to police, one of the injured person, identified as Mangal Mahato, 55, from Bihar, is serious and will likely to be referred to Imphal for further treatment.

The other injured persons were identified as Sanjai Kumar Prashad, 30, Satnarayan Gupta, 36, both from Bihar, Arjundhan, 20, of Leimakhong and Sanjay Uprety, 27, of Charhajare of Kangpokpi district.

Soon after the incident, Ukhrul police rushed to the site and investigation is underway.

So far, no individuals or organisation have claimed responsibility behind the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Teen’s murder in Kangpokpi: Manipur hands over probe to NIA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









