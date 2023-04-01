Manipur Guv interacts with delegation of students from Madhya Pradesh

Imphal: Governor of Manipur Sushri Anusuiya Uikey interacted with a team of visiting students and faculty members from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore and National Institute of Technology (NIT), Manipur at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Friday.

Altogether, 49 students from different parts of Madhya Pradesh are on tour to Manipur under Yuva Sangam, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme.

While interacting with the visiting students, Governor said that under the collective vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme was launched to facilitate youths of the country to visit different States and get in touch with people.

She said with this initiative, people-to-people contact will increase and people can understand each other as well as their culture, traditions, attire, food habits, lifestyles and language. This will help students to know about different cultures, traditions, languages etc, she added.

Governor Uikey stated that the entire Northeast and especially Manipur is a beautiful place to visit. She said, “The culture of Manipur is unique and people are religious. The traditional attire of Manipur is worth mentioning and we can enjoy its beauty even in religious festivals. Women are taking a good role even on the socio-economic front and ima market is a living example of women empowerment in the state.”

Governor asked the students to share the knowledge and experiences they have received while visiting Manipur with their families and friends. She also expressed hope that such an initiative of exchanging culture, tradition, etc. among the youths of the country will definitely help to instill a sense of unity in diversity for making a strong India in days to come.

Prof Goutam Sutradhar, Director NIT, Manipur said that the programme is a unique opportunity for exchanging culture, history, tradition, lifestyle, etc. with the youths of the country.

