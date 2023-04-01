Guwahati: A team of Assam Rifles personnel gunned down an insurgent on Friday in an act of self-defense near Chotobekra village, Jiribam district.
The Assam Rifles headquarters received an input of presence of armed insurgents engaging in extortion activities at Chotobekra village after which Inspector General of Assam Rifles East launched a team to apprehend the insurgents.
On reaching the spot, the team noticed that armed insurgents were trying to flee the spot. On being pursued, one of the insurgent opened fire on the Assam Rifles personnels.
In retaliation to unprovoked firing, the troops opened fire in self defense and one insurgent was eliminated. One 7.62mm AK rifle along with 26 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the insurgent.
