Guwahati: A team of Assam Rifles personnel gunned down an insurgent on Friday in an act of self-defense near Chotobekra village, Jiribam district.

The Assam Rifles headquarters received an input of presence of armed insurgents engaging in extortion activities at Chotobekra village after which Inspector General of Assam Rifles East launched a team to apprehend the insurgents.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

On reaching the spot, the team noticed that armed insurgents were trying to flee the spot. On being pursued, one of the insurgent opened fire on the Assam Rifles personnels.

In retaliation to unprovoked firing, the troops opened fire in self defense and one insurgent was eliminated. One 7.62mm AK rifle along with 26 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the insurgent.

Also Read | Manipur: Protest continues over killing of a student in Kangpokpi

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









