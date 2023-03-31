Kangpokpi: Students of Damdei Christian College in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district continued to protest on the fifth day on Friday, demanding justice for Seigunlal Misao who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen, including a woman, on March 25.

A 17-year-old Misao was shot dead at around 8:30 pm near his residence at Sharon Veng, Motbung model village. Later, a rebel group, National Revolutionary Front, Manipur (NRFM), claimed responsibility for killing Misao and labelled him as a drug peddler.

Hundreds of students, including the deceased youth’s classmates, gathered at the Charhajare area at Motbung and chanted slogans like ‘Justice for Seigunlal Misao’, ‘No justice no peace’ and ‘justice delayed is justice denied’.

Protestors have also alleged the police’s inaction over the killing of the teenage student.

Speaking to the media, one of Misao’s former classmates K Sennu Lhouvum said that he was a kind-hearted person and there is no chance that he was involved in drug peddling.

Family members and several organisations condemned the NRFM’s allegations and demanded action against Misao’s killing. Meanwhile, all private schools in Kangpokpi district remained closed on Friday as a day of mourning for Misao.

