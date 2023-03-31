Imphal: Manipur is gearing up for another extravaganza event with the state-level Hun Thadou Cultural Festival 2023 scheduled to take place from April 18 to 19 in Kangpokpi district.

The festival will feature Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who is all set to make her maiden visit to Manipur. She will walk as a showstopper for designer Robert Naorem on the closing day of the festival at Thomas Ground, Kanggui town in Kangpokpi district.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Designer Naorem himself announced the news on his Facebook account, stating that Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu will walk as a showstopper for him on the closing day of the festival at Thomas Ground, Kanggui town in Kangpokpi district on April 19 at 7 pm. There is no entry fee for the event, and Naorem invites everyone to come and welcome the beauty queen.

Last year, Manipur welcomed former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar to the state. During the Sangai Festival 2022 in Imphal, Sushmita Sen looked stunning in traditional wear as she walked down the ramp as a showstopper for designer Robert Naorem.

At the Manipur Fashion Extravaganza 2022, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Femina Miss India World 2021 Manasa Varanasi both walked the ramp for renowned Indian designer Robert Naorem and upcoming designer Arbin Tongjam, respectively.

Also Read | How an exhibition is helping revive Mizoram’s folktales

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









