Manipur: Congress workers hurt in police action amid Rahul protest

Imphal: Four Congress workers were injured in a clash with the police in Imphal during a candlelight march over Rahul Gandhi‘s disqualification from Parliament, officials said.

State Congress president K Meghachandra said that party workers, including women, had assembled near Kangla Gate on Thursday night for a candlelight march but were stopped by the police.

BJP Government in Manipur lashes out reign of terror on a peaceful candle light marchers.The rally was organized by frontal bodies of MPCC in solidarity with Shri Rahulji's fight against dictatorship to save Democracy and Constitution in India. Many injured.#INC#INCManipur pic.twitter.com/6lRTOWxYa8 — Hareshwar Goshwami (@HareshGoshwami) March 30, 2023

“Not just tear gas shells but smoke bombs were thrown at the protesters,” he alleged.

“How is a candlelight march a harmful activity?” he questioned.

A huge contingent of police was deployed in the area as Congress workers gathered for the march. A scuffle between the two sides broke out after a woman Congress worker pushed a female police officer, officials said.

The injured Congress workers were admitted to a government hospital, and their conditions were stated to be stable.

Last week, the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala, a day after a Gujarat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

