Manipur: 9 revenue officials suspended for manipulating land records

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday announced that nine officials from the state’s revenue department have been suspended for manipulating land records.

He also issued a warning that strict action will be taken against any officials found to be involved in wrongful activities.

The nine officials who were suspended are Kh Goverdhon Singh, MCS, Samson Huidrom, MCS, G Chinglensana Kabui, L/A SDC, M Sanatomba Singh, Mandol, L Biswanath Singh, Mandol, Md Hassan, Mandol, T Hemjit Singh, Mandol, O Munal Singh, Retd. Mandol and Md Jahangir, Retd Mandol.

The chief minister addressed the media at the CM’s secretariat and discussed issues related to the illegal transfer of land, the issuance of patta on forest and government land, the illegal manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Thoubal, and the recent forest fire at Kongba Maru Laiphamlen hill range.

CM Biren Singh emphasized that the state government has been implementing various measures to address issues that have contributed to the deteriorating condition of the state. He stated that governance is not just about developing infrastructure but also involves working towards the betterment of future generations and preserving the environment.

Addressing the responsibility of bureaucrats and the trust that people have in them, he instructed all officials of the state government to carry out their duties sincerely and with dedication, while refraining from any wrongful activities. He also urged them to come forward and rectify any wrongful deeds they may have committed in the past before the government initiates legal action against them.

The chief minister expressed his satisfaction with the judiciary of the state for cooperating with the government’s initiative to take legal action against offenders of the law. He also appealed to the public not to lobby government officials to get their work done, stating that the state government is strongly against corruption and has been working towards eradicating it from the state.

Regarding the illegal manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Thoubal district, the chief minister informed that the team from Khongjom Police Station received information about the illegal activity and conducted a search operation at the residence of Thokchom Bobo Singh of Khongjom Maning Leikai, under the supervision of Senior SP Thoubal Jogeshchandra Haobijam. During the search, items used for manufacturing IMFL, including chemicals, were seized, and three people were arrested, including Thokchom Bobo Singh, Thokchom (O) Bino Devi, and Thokchom (O) Achoubi Devi.

The chief minister strongly condemned the activities that cause serious health hazards to the people, stating that such heinous acts could be considered as an attempt to murder. He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts between the Judiciary and the Executive to prevent unlawful activities and save the state from their adverse effects. He also reiterated the government’s stance to take action against those involved in such activities, regardless of their communities or religions.

CM Biren also informed the media that a team from Sagolmang Police Station had arrested three individuals for their involvement in setting fire to the hill range of Kongba Maru. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections, and further investigation and necessary legal action will be taken.

