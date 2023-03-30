Manipur: Overground worker of KCP held in Churachandpur district

Imphal: One overground worker (OGW) of the proscribed group Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) was arrested along with arms and ammunition in the Churachandpur district on Wednesday.
As per the official report, based on reliable information received from sources that a suspected OGW of KCP is moving along with a weapon, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Sangaikot Police launched an operation.
During frisking and checking, the suspected individual was found travelling in a passenger vehicle coming from Kakching’s Sugnu towards the Churachandpur district.
The suspected individual was identified as Ksh Rabi Singh, son of Late Tombi Singh of Kongnang Lambai Pereng, Om Shanti Line, Kakching district.
A 0.22 pistol along with four live rounds were also recovered from his possession, it said.
An FIR has been registered against him at Sangaikot Police Station under section 20 UA(P) Act, 25(1-C) Arms Act for further investigation, it said.
