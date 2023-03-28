Imphal: For the very first time in the history of Manipur football, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Manipur and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday in Imphal for logistics and other support to set up an academy.
AIFF general secretary Shaji Prabhakaran and director, youth affairs and sports, Government of Manipur, T Phullen signed the historic agreement in the presence of chief minister N Biren Singh and AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey during the closing ceremony of the ongoing Hero Tri-Nation international football tournament at Khuman Lampak Stadium.
With the new deal, sports, especially football in the state, will take to new heights by providing better infrastructures to youngsters and producing more professional footballers from the state.
On Tuesday, the football-crazy fans of Manipur packed the 35,000 sitting capacity Khuman Lampak Stadium hours before the final kick-off between the Blue Tigers (India) and the Kyrgyz Republic.
Fans cheered their heart out as two from the state, namely Suresh Wangjam and Jeakson Singh were fielded for the play.
At least seven players from the state were part of the Indian National football team during the six-day international football tournament in Manipur.
Manipur Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey graced the closing ceremony of the first International football tournament held in the northeastern state.
With many fans left without a seat in the stands and many remaining outside the stadium, it is safe to mention that the final match between India and Kyrgyz Republic has become one of the biggest gatherings in the history of football in Manipur.
Before the match, a tribute was also paid to Tulsidas Balaram, a former legendary Indian footballer.
India was up by two goals against the Kyrgyz Republic till the time of fling this report.
