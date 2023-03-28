Manipur: Illegal immigrants won't be detained in special Tengnoupal drive

Imphal: A special drive has been taken up in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar, for identifying illegal immigrants during which they will not be arrested or detained, a notification said.

The illegal immigrants would be extended all “humanitarian assistance temporarily till they are being properly deported or any further decision as regard to them is taken up by the central or state government”, the notification issued by the Tengnoupal District Magistrate said on Monday.

The state government has developed facilities for providing temporary accommodation, food, safety and medical help to the illegal immigrants at Haolenphai village in Moreh sub-division of the district, it said.

“There have been multiple incidents in Tengnoupal and Churachandpur districts where law enforcement agencies have come across illegal immigrants of Myanmar living without proper documents”, a police officer said.

Urging people to inform the law enforcement agencies about illegal immigrants living in their respective villages, the government said that stringent legal action would be taken up against anyone if he/she is found harbouring such persons.

Manipur shares a 390km border with Myanmar.

