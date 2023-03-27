Manipur: Water scarcity linked to climate change, says health minister

Imphal: Health & Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh, stated during his keynote speech at the ‘State Level Workshop on Strengthening Urban Primary Health Care’ that water scarcity is a consequence of climate change.

The workshop was organized by the Directorate of Health Services and State Health Society at Sangai hall, Hotel Imphal, on Monday.

The Health & Information and Public Relations Minister of Manipur addressed the critical situation caused by climate change and environmental degradation. He stated that these issues have impacted human health, including mental health, and have resulted in a growing water scarcity problem in the region.

To address this problem, the government has implemented River Lift Irrigation, which supplies water from Loktak lake to Malom, Imphal West, for public use. However, Dr Singh noted that this issue is a result of environmental degradation.

The Minister emphasized that urban healthcare services pose new challenges to the public healthcare system. Therefore, the government is taking necessary measures to prevent disease outbreaks in densely populated urban areas. Furthermore, he suggested that organizing workshops on topics such as climate change and human health could help medical professionals and the general public become more aware and contribute to achieving ecological balance.

Additional Chief Secretary V Vumlunmang stated that health insurance schemes have been introduced in the state for improving the health facilities of the public. He emphasized the importance of health staff interacting with urban populations and addressing their concerns promptly, given the challenges of providing healthcare in urban areas.

As part of the occasion, several projects were launched by the dignitaries, including initiatives to strengthen urban healthcare in Manipur, a Chatbot on Mental Health, and a State Action Plan for Climate Change and Health.

