Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday announced that the state government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of a Class 12 student who was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Saturday.
The decision was made after the chief minister met with the members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), formed in connection with the killing.
Biren Singh said in a Facebook post: “The state government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and conduct necessary inquiries into the case. The government will also consider to provide a job to the eligible next of the kin”.
Unidentified gunmen, including a woman, shot dead 17-year-old Seigunlal Misao near his residence around 8.30 pm on Saturday at Motbung model village in Kangpokpi district. The police are yet to establish a motive behind the killing and the identity of the miscreants who came on a motorbike is still unknown.
A bandh was enforced along National Highway-39 on Sunday morning disrupting traffic for a few hours.
The bandh was withdrawn after a government representative assured the protestors that action will be taken against the miscreants at the earliest.
