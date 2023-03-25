Centre withdraws AFSPA from 4 more police stations in Manipur

Imphal: The Centre has decided to reduce “disturbed areas” under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the decision has been taken in view of the significant improvement in the security situation in Northeast India.

In Manipur, AFSPA will be removed from areas under the jurisdiction of four more police stations with effect from April 1, 2023. They are Wangoi, Leimakhong, Nambol and Moirang police stations.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “AFSPA repealed from areas under the jurisdiction of Wangoi, Leimakhong, Nambol, and Moirang police stations! With significant improvement in the law-and-order situation in the state, the Government of India has decided to remove the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 from areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations including Wangoi, Leimakhong, Nambol, and Moirang police stations in Manipur,” he added.

With significant improvement in the law & order situation in the state, the GoI has decided to remove the AFSPA 1958 from areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 PS. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 25, 2023

Terming it a historic moment, the chief minister said this has been achieved because of peace and prosperity in the State under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in Manipur.

The Disturbed area declaration under AFSPA in Manipur (except Imphal Municipality area) was in operation since 2004. In April 2022, AFSPA was removed from 15 police station areas in six districts and from April 1, the disturbed area notification is being withdrawn from four other police stations. So far, 19 police station limits in seven districts of Manipur have been removed from the disturbed area notification under AFSPA.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has declared the entire state, excluding the areas falling under the 19 police stations, as “disturbed areas” for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023.

