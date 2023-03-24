Imphal: Health and IPR minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh on Friday said that eliminating tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 is the top priority programme of the Government of India.

Considering the present pattern, expertise and commitment of India, the target to eliminate TB by 2025 will be a success, the minister said.

Minister Sapam was speaking at the 42nd World Tuberculosis Day 2023 observation under the theme “Yes! We can end TB!” at the Auditorium of JNIMS, Porompat, Imphal East.

The programme was jointly organised by the National TB Elimination Programme, Government of Manipur and the National Health Mission, Manipur.

Stating that at a point TB has been rampant in the state as there was no medicine to cure the disease, minister Sapam said that as there is an improvement in technology and TB can be cured and patients should maintain regularity in taking medicines and nutritious diets.

The Government has taken up innovative steps like Ni-kshay Mitra for this very purpose, he added. The Prime Minister is addressing the nation from Varanasi on World TB Day to seek support from the people to eliminate tuberculosis, he further added.

