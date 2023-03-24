ST status to Meiteis in Manipur: ATSUM reaffirms opposition

Imphal: The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Thursday reaffirmed their opposition to the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community in Manipur.

Chaired by senior Tribal leader Ngachonmi Chamroy, a consultative meeting of the tribals on ‘the demand of Meetei/Meitei and Meitei Pangal communities for inclusion in ST category’ was held at the Amity Hall, Adimjati complex in Imphal.

The meeting was attended by many prominent tribal leaders of Manipur, including Apex organisation leaders, women and student leaders.

During the consultative meeting, the leaders present reaffirmed their support to the causes ATSUM is championing for the people.

During the discussion, members from different hill districts expressed their fear and anxiety if ST status was to be granted to the Meetei/Meitei and Meitei Pangal communities, which they said will open flood-gates to further exploit the scheduled tribes in Manipur.

Later, the meeting unanimously reaffirm its opposition to the ST status demand of the Meitei communities. The meeting also endorsed ATSUM to continue pursuing the matter and chalk out action plans to consolidate the voice of the people.

