Manipur: 1 active PLA insurgent arrested in Bishnupur district
The apprehended cadre was handed over to Kumbi Police Station for further investigation.

Imphal: One cadre of the banned outfit the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested at Kumbi Thingel Leikai in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday, said an official.

As per the official statement, based on specific input about the presence of insurgents, troops of Assam Rifles along with Bishnupur commando police launched an operation and arrested the insurgent.

The arrested PLA cadre has been identified as Wahengbam Paikhomba. The apprehended cadre have been handed over to Kumbi Police Station for further investigation, it said.

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Also Read | Manipur: Indian Journalists’ Union president visits DIPR HQ in Imphal

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment