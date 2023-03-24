Imphal: One cadre of the banned outfit the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested at Kumbi Thingel Leikai in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday, said an official.

As per the official statement, based on specific input about the presence of insurgents, troops of Assam Rifles along with Bishnupur commando police launched an operation and arrested the insurgent.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The arrested PLA cadre has been identified as Wahengbam Paikhomba. The apprehended cadre have been handed over to Kumbi Police Station for further investigation, it said.

Also Read | Manipur: Indian Journalists’ Union president visits DIPR HQ in Imphal

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









