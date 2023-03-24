Imphal: One cadre of the banned outfit the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested at Kumbi Thingel Leikai in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday, said an official.
As per the official statement, based on specific input about the presence of insurgents, troops of Assam Rifles along with Bishnupur commando police launched an operation and arrested the insurgent.
The arrested PLA cadre has been identified as Wahengbam Paikhomba. The apprehended cadre have been handed over to Kumbi Police Station for further investigation, it said.
