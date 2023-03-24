Imphal: Indian Journalists’ Union (IJU) president Geetartha Pathak along with Indo-Bangla Journalists Forum (IBJF) joint secretary MD Abdul Habi and executive member of Journalists’ Union of Assam (JUA) Shahidul Islam on Thursday visited the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) HQ at Nityaipat Chuthek, Keishampat in Imphal.
The meeting was jointly organised by DIPR, Manipur and the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) at the auditorium of DIPR.
The visiting journalists were warmly received by director (IPR) H Balkrisna Singh, deputy director (Press) T Ramesh Singh, assistant publicity officer (Press) Kishan Longjam, president of AMJWU Wangkhemcha Shamjai; general secretary, AMWJU Khwairakpam Naoba and other media persons of the state.
During the meeting, H Balkrisna Singh, director (DIPR), expressed his happiness for their visit and briefed them about the achievements, activities and schemes initiated by the directorate for the welfare of the journalists of the state.
Maintaining that Manipur is one of the leading States in north-east India in the field of journalism, Balkrisna said various initiatives and welfare schemes, such as Journalists’ Welfare Scheme, Journalists’ Pension Scheme and Internal and External Exposer Press Tours, have been taken up by the directorate for the welfare of the State’s journalists.
Balkrisna further stated that the state has produced several prominent journalists who have been working actively even at the most crucial stages. He also said that he would continue to put in his best effort for the welfare of the journalists.
Indian Journalists’ Union president also gave suggestions for the welfare and development in the field of journalism to the members during the interaction programme.
As a token of love and appreciation for their meeting, both sides exchanged traditional Lengyan Phi during the interaction programme.
