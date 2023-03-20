Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday flagged off a team from Manipur’s National Institute of Technology (NIT), which will be visiting Madhya Pradesh as part of Yuva Sangam under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, from the western gate of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The team comprises 30 students, including 12 girls and 18 boys, and five officials of NIT. During the week-long tour, the team will visit several tourist places in Madhya Pradesh, and acquire knowledge on various aspects of the development that are taking place in the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Pleased to flag off a contingent of NIT Manipur which will be visiting Madhya Pradesh as a part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program.



Students will take a role in strengthening national integration through exposure to various cultures & traditions of different states of India. pic.twitter.com/lupDkzuNlv — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 20, 2023

The visit will also facilitate cultural exchange among the youths of Manipur and Madhya Pradesh.

Interacting with the officials and students of NIT participating in the exposure tour, Chief Minister Biren Singh stated that Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect youths across the country and make them closer to one another. “It is a mission started to achieve the aim of One India,” he added.

Maintaining that the state has witnessed changes and development in various fields, the chief minister added that the NIT team is lucky to represent the state.

He also asked the students to know about the developments that are taking place in the state, so that they could convey a positive message about Manipur to the people of Madhya Pradesh during their interactions.

Chief Minister Biren Singh advised the team to maintain discipline during their visit. He also extended his best wishes to the team for a safe and knowledge-gaining trip.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, Education minister Th Basanta Kumar Singh advised the team to present the State in a positive way by highlighting the developments and achievements of the Manipur. “You are not only representing the NIT but also Manipur and other Northeastern states,” Singh added.

He said the team should motivate the people of Madhya Pradesh to visit Manipur by informing them about various tourist spots of the state. He further added that the exposure tour will be very important and helpful for the students.

Also Read | Manipur: 2 held with drugs worth over Rs 5 crore in Chandel district

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









