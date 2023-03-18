Manipur: 2 held with drugs worth over Rs 5 crore in Chandel district

Imphal: Two persons were arrested with huge quantities of contraband items by security forces in Chandel district on Wednesday.

Based on specific information about the moving of contraband items, troops of Sajik Tampak Batallion of Assam Rifles launched a search in Tuingam Dung Nala near Lebanon village in the hill district.

During a search and frisking operation, two persons had 2.5 kg of heroin and 4 kg of opium. The seized items at said to be worth Rs 5,02,80,000 in the international market.

The two individuals were arrested and later handed over to Chakpikarong Police Station along with the seized items for further investigation.

