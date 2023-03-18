Imphal: Security forces arrested two persons involved in poppy cultivation in State’s Kangpokpi district on Friday.

This was informed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a press conference held at his secretariat on Friday evening.

The chief minister informed that a combined team comprising NAB-PS led by inspector Sapam Ibomcha Singh, OC NAB-PS, two teams of Imphal East commando and a team of Saikul Police Station conducted a search operation at Old Boljang village.

During the operation, two persons, identified as Ngamginsei Singson of Theljang Village and Lelen Khongsai of Tuibong Bazar, were arrested.

Upon interrogation, 20-year-old Ngamginsei Singson revealed that he is actively involved in poppy cultivation along with his brother-in-law Paominlal. 32-year-old Lelen Khongsai confessed that he is also actively involved in poppy cultivation in the village along with other villagers, the chief minister informed.

The chief minister also informed that during the operation 20.27 kg of poppy seeds, two single-barrel guns, and four Myanmar-made Kenbo bikes without registration numbers were recovered.

As per the preliminary investigation, the village chief and other villagers of Old Boljang village have been involved in poppy cultivation in the adjoining hill ranges that fall under unclassified forest for the past several years, said CM Biren Singh.

He further said that efforts are underway to arrest the village chief and others involved in the cultivation, financing, and illicit trade of opium.

Besides, a joint team of Kangpokpi District Police, NAB, Manipur Rifles, IRB and Kangpokpi District Forest Department destroyed 18 acres of poppy fields on March 16 and 17 in the hill ranges adjacent to Old Boljang village in Kangpokpi district.

A case has been registered at Saikul Police Station against the villagers involved in poppy cultivation.

Also Read | Elements from Myanmar involved in drug business in Manipur: CM

