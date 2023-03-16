Imphal: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education commenced in Manipur on Thursday, an official said.

A total of 38,127 students, including 18,628 girls, are giving the examination that will conclude on April 3.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Results of the assessment that is being conducted in 158 exam centres across the northeastern state will be declared in the second week of May, the official said.

Private schools have the highest number of examinees at 28,477 followed by government schools at 8,130 and state-aided institutions at 1,520.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended his best wishes to those appearing for the exam.

Extending best wishes to all the students who are appearing in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2023.

Please do not take unnecessary pressure. Exams are a part of life but definitely not the determining factor for success. Give your best & the results will follow. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 16, 2023

“Please do not take unnecessary pressure. Exams are a part of life but definitely not the determining factor for success. Give your best and the results will follow”, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrates of Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC between 8 am and 1 pm in a 100-metre radius from the examination centres till April 3.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The order will not apply to government machinery engaged in the enforcement of law and order, teachers involved in the conduct of the examination, and the examinees.

Also Read | SC directs Centre to look into ban imposed on Manipur’s Mao tribe

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









