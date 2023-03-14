New Delhi: A sessions court in Imphal on Monday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for kidnapping and killing the eight-year-old daughter of then Manipur minister Ngajokpa in 2003, officials said.
The CBI had filed the charge sheet against Ningombam Rome Meitei and Letkhosei Haokip and two others on December 28, 2007.
The Session Judge, Imphal (East), sentenced Meitei and Haokip to life imprisonment. The other two persons mentioned in the charge sheet died during the course of the trial, officials said.
The CBI had taken over the investigation into the case on March 29, 2004, at the request of the Manipur Government. The case was earlier investigated by local police against unknown culprits.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“It was alleged that Miss Lungnila Elizabeth (aged 8 years), daughter of Francis Ngajokpa, then minister in Government of Manipur, was kidnapped on November 4, 2003, from a school located at Sangaiprou, Imphal West district,” a CBI spokesperson said here.
The girl’s body was found in a gunny bag in a ditch at Tera Sadokpam Leikai in Imphal West district on November 12, 2003, he said.
Also read | Manipur: Student bodies stage protest demanding NRC implementation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 2 get life imprisonment for murder of former minister’s daughter in Manipur
- Assam: YouTuber arrested for offering to sell parakeets on social media
- Astronomers discovered comet that could be brighter than most stars
- India’s engagement with China “complex”: MEA’s annual report
- Sleep disturbance linked with higher dementia risk: Study
- Lousy buildings and a heat pandemic a lethal combination