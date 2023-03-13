Manipur: Student bodies stage protest demanding NRC implementation

Imphal: On Monday, several student bodies in Manipur protested demanding that the state government implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and establish the Manipur State Population Commission.

Representatives from six student bodies, namely the All Manipur Students’ Union, Manipur Students’ Federation, Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur, and Kangleipak Students’ Association marched in Imphal demanding an NRC and a ‘population commission.’ During the march, the agitators reportedly tried to storm the residences of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the Raj Bhavan. However, security forces prevented them from entering the premises.

The student agitators claimed that there is an abnormal population surge in hill districts, poppy cultivation and encroachers on reserved forest areas of the state.

They further demanded to detect and deport illegal immigrants from the state.

No untoward incidents were reported during the protest march which was largely peaceful.

