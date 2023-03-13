Couple from Myanmar held in Manipur for staying in India with fake Aadhaar

Imphal: A couple from Myanmar was arrested in Manipur’s Imphal West district for “illegally staying in India with fake Aadhaar documents”, a state minister said on Sunday.

A local was also apprehended on the charge of “providing shelter to foreign nationals who entered Indian territory without valid documents”, Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Ranjan told reporters here.

“The Myanmarese couple was arrested by the Manipur Police from the residence of the local on March 9,” Ranjan said.

All the arrested persons were remanded to police custody till March 14, he said.

Speaking about the foreign nationals, Ranjan said, the couple hailing northern Myanmar entered India with “false documents” in January this year and took shelter at the residence of the local.

The man from the neighbouring country had previously studied at an institute in Nagaland’s Dimapur and worked as a teacher at a college there, Ranjan said.

In 2017, he returned to Myanmar and became a pastor in a church in the Sagaing region of Myanmar” the minister said.

