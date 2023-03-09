Manipur: After 3 years, Tangkhul sports meet begins in Delhi

Delhi: After a gap of three years, the 17th edition of the Tangkhul Katamnao Long Delhi (TKLD) sports meet 2023 kickstarted at Jawaharlal Nehru Practice Ground, Pragati Vihar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Under the theme ‘Khanuk Shinga, Lengshik Lengrik’, the four-day-long annual sports meet of the Tangkhul student union residing in the national capital will conclude on Saturday (March 11).

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“In today’s age, not only in the education sector, but one can also build a career in sports and excel. Keeping this in mind, we organised this annual sports meet to create a platform and identify the young talents,” said Horam.

There are nine sports disciplines for the competitions such as football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, chess, arm wrestling and tug of war.

Speaking on the opening day as a chief guest, Dr Rammathot Khongreiwo, assistant professor, Lakshmibai College, Delhi University, connected his message with reality through the conscious gaze of Confucius, a Chinese philosopher, to understand things about what youths of today require and should consider with utmost importance as these things are rather ephemeral- Time, word and opportunity.

Describing youth as a stage where people are easily misguided and often missed the opportunity to grow unhindered, Dr Khongreiwo encouraged the youth to seek wisdom to speak the right word and be prudent enough to recognise the right time to take action, so as in old age, one does not regret missing chances. Adding his personal touch to the need for ideas to grow along, he urged the youths to carry an armour of courage, face the storm heading their way with confidence, inscribe in their hearts the importance of challenges that needed one to spread our wings and become a harbinger of change, shouldering the responsibility of a leader for our society to prosper in every aspect as we grow.

With a tinge of nostalgia, the former TKLD president also conveyed his happiness in seeing some of his colleagues during his tenure to be present in the midst and delivered his message on behalf of all the community elders relaying their trust in the youth of today.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hibu Tamang, IPS, Jt. CP, security/SPUNER of Delhi Police (Nodal Officer) recalled the immense efforts contributed by Major Ralengnao Khathing, popularly known as Bob Khathing, from the Tangkhul community in bridging the gap, narrowing the tension and assimilating Tawang District of Arunachal Pradesh to be an integral part of India.

Also Read | Manipur: CM Biren inaugurates floodlights at Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









