Manipur: Indian Army holds mega ex-servicemen rally in Imphal

Imphal: After a gap of two years, a mega ex-servicemen rally was held at Koirengei in Imphal on Monday and rich tributes were paid to the Indian Army veterans, veer naris and widows.

Organised by the Red Shield Division of Spear Corps, more than 1,200 and 250 veer naris and widows attended the mega rally.

Speaking on the occasion as a chief guest, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the Indian Army is the protector and they have put everything behind including their families to protect and serve the country, and it is the responsibility of the people to show them respect, honour and to support them.

Stressing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Nation First’ message, the chief minister said, “Each citizen should understand that they are safe when the country is safe and so we must always think of the nation first.”

Acknowledging Manipuri women’s power, sacrificing spirit, commitment and conviction, Chief Minister Biren Singh said that a Sainik School for girls will be opened soon at Bishnupur district.

Further recounting the sacrifices and contribution of the Army personnel from the state, including Major Jotin’s sacrifice in Afghanistan and Major Bob Khathing’s contribution in nation building, the chief minister said that the state government has earmarked Rs 3 crore to set up a Martyrs’ Memorial at the ex-servicemen office complex so that people can show their respect and pay homage to the martyrs every year.

CM Biren Singh also thanked Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for giving approval for conducting Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Manipur. He also said that the State Cabinet has also approved of giving priority to Agniveers during government job recruitment drive after their retirement.

Speaking of the changing times in the state, the chief minister said the relationship between the people and security forces has improved tremendously.

Brigadier Neil John, SM, Dy GOC, 57 Mountain Division, said Manipur, a vibrant region with a rich culture of 2000 years, has historically been a land of valour and sacrifice. The contribution of the brave sons and daughters of Manipur in nation-building and the Indian Army is unparallel and second to none, he said.

The rally was also attended by lieutenant general LN Singh, VSM; major general Dinesh Sharma, serving and retired senior officers, veer nari’s and ex-servicemen among others.

Meanwhile, as part of the event, the chief minister also felicitated the veer naris, veterans, widows and families.

