Imphal: One drug peddler has been arrested along with a huge quantity of contraband items from Kwakta bazar in Bishnupur district on Sunday.

As per the official report, acting on the basis of specific information, a team of an anti-smuggling unit of the customs division in Imphal carried out a search operation and arrested an individual along with drugs weighing 5.38 kg.

The 32-year-old arrested person, identified as Hemminlal Thouthang, hails from Aigejang village in Senapati district, it said.

The value of the seized 54,400 WY tablets in the international market is estimated to be worth Rs 5.44 crore.

The drug peddler has been arrested under the relevant section of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Earlier, the customs preventive force, Pallel under the customs division, Imphal also seized 12 smuggled gold biscuits weighing 1.992 kg on February 24.

The value of the seized gold biscuits is estimated to be worth Rs 1.12 crore, it said.

One person was arrested in connection with the case, it added.

