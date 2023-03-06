Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday inaugurated floodlights at Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground of Luwangpokpa Multi-Sports Complex, Luwangsangbam in Imphal East, giving a boost to sports infrastructure in the state.

Speaking during the event, the chief minister said the inauguration of floodlights at Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground is a historic moment for the state. He recalled the days when he was serving as the president of the Manipur Cricket Association. He also expressed satisfaction with the Manipur Cricket team getting qualified for the Ranji Trophy Elite Group.

He further said, “Rs 45 crore had been allocated to develop the ground to international level.”

Stating that Manipur has been endowed with scenic beauty, chief minister Biren Singh sought the support of the people to take the state towards further development.

He said the state government would develop a Lake Front Cricket Stadium near the Loktak Lake. He added that land had also been identified for the same.

Former international cricketers Mohamad Kaif and A K Mishra were also present during the ceremony.

Youths Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam stated that the state government is leaving no stone unturned for developing various sports infrastructure in each district of the state.

He said a multipurpose indoor hall will be constructed on the southern side of the Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground. The indoor hall will ease out the congestion for practicing at Khuman Lampak, he added.

“The state government would develop a track and field football stadium at the southern side of the ground,” he added.

An exhibition T-20 match was also played between Manipur XI and NECDC XI after the inauguration programme.

