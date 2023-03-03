Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday informed the legislative assembly that an expert committee had been formed to investigate the legalization of liquor.

The committee is expected to submit a report by the end of March, he said.

The announcement was made in response to a question raised by MLA K Ranjit Singh on the final day of the assembly’s third session of the twelfth term.

In response to a question raised by MLA K Ranjit Singh during the third session of the twelfth term of the legislative assembly, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that there are 2,28,520 hectares of land devoted to paddy cultivation in the state. Additionally, from 2017 to January 2023, 3,017 cases have been registered for violation of the Paddy Land and Wetland Act of 2014.

In response to a question raised by MLA Paolienlal Haokip, Chief Minister Biren reported that 18,500.6 acres of poppy plantations had been eradicated since the inception of the “War on Drugs” campaign. He further stated that the government would provide all possible support to poppy planters on humanitarian grounds, even if there are no specific plans to provide them with alternative livelihood means.

According to Fisheries Minister H Dingo Singh, fish farmers who belong to the SC/ST/Women category are eligible for a 60% subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), while those in the general category will receive a 40% subsidy. This scheme includes a fish pond scheme.

Additionally, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Y Khemchand Singh stated that the expected amount receivable under MGNREGS for 100 days for the years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 are Rs 1301.86 crore, Rs 1398.07 crore, and Rs 1498.47 crore, respectively.

Subsequently, the Leader of the House presented three documents to the assembly, including the Medium Term Fiscal Policy Statement, Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement & Macro Economic Framework Statement and Disclosures, the Report of the Fourth Manipur State Finance Commission 2021-2026 (Volume I & II), and an Explanatory Memorandum outlining the steps taken in response to the recommendations made by the 4th Manipur State Finance Commission in its report submitted on July 31, 2021.

Additionally, the Leader of the House introduced the Manipur Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2023 (Bill No. 3 of 2023) for consideration and passing.

