Imphal: An active cadre of Kuki National Front (Nehlun), a non-SoO group, has been arrested from Selbuhjang village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

According to sources, the arrested cadre, identified as Seiminlal Dimngel, alias Lalboi alias Michael, 35, son of Paokhohao Dimngel of Saijang village, was involved in extortion activities in the Saikul area.

He was arrested by a team of Churachandpur police on Saturday at around 7:30 pm.

According to police sources, based on specific information about the presence of one KNF(N) cadre in Selbuhjang village with the intent to carry out prejudicial activities, a team of Sangaikot Police Station led by SI T Jangkholal Haokip conducted search operations on Saturday evening.

Police sources said that after two hours of search, one suspected person was detained and upon investigation, he disclosed that he is an active member of KNF (N). He further disclosed that he joined the outfit in July 2022 along with 18 others through one Henkholen Kipgen alias James Kipgen, self-styled chairman of KNF (N).

During the investigation, the cadre confessed to serving demand letters to businessmen and shop owners in the Saikul area.

Based on his statement, Dimngel was arrested and a case was registered under sections 400, and 384 of the Indian Penal Code. Later, he was handed over to Churachandpur police station for further investigation, said sources.

After the arrest, the KNF (N) cadre was brought before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Churachandpur and was remanded to police custody until March 2, 2023.

