Imphal: Hundreds of women protestors took to the streets on Friday in protest against the death of Akoijam Nongnganba alias Aging Meetei in Kangpokpi district.

Akoijam Nongnganba, 41, who hailed from Kwakeithel Awang Konjeng Leikai, Imphal West was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Changoubung under Kangpokpi Police Station on February 12.

He was the son of former minister (Late) AK Pilot Langam from Kwakeithel Awang Konjeng Leikai in Imphal West.

As per sources, the protesters tried to throng the district court complex of Kangpokpi where the two main accused, Thokchom Sonia and NSCN-IM’s deputy kilonser Moses Gonmei, were produced before the judicial magistrate first class Kangpokpi.

However, the protestors were stopped from entering the complex by the police, sources said.

The women protesters protested in front of the court’s gate, shouting slogans like “we condemn brutal murder,” “we condemn dumping of dead bodies in our area,” and “we will fight for justice,” among others.

The Joint Action Committee has further sought clarification from NSCN-IM over the allegations of the outfit’s involvement in the killing of AK Nongnganba, it said.

Gonmei was arrested from his rented house at Vakho village in Senapati district by a team of Kangpokpi police with assistance from Senapati district police on February 13.

On Friday, the court remanded Moses Gonmei to police custody till February 28, while Sonia will be in police remand till February 27.

According to the sources, Nongnganba had gone out with his girlfriend Thokchom Sonia on February 10. However, he was found dead on February 12 under mysterious circumstances at Changaoubung village in Kangpokpi district. His body was recovered with an injury mark on his head by a team of Kangpokpi Police Station around 2:30 pm.

Earlier, in a meeting, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had assured the members of the JAC formed in connection with the mysterious death of Nongnganba for taking strict action.

