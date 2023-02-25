Manipur: 28 detained Myanmar refugees moved to Imphal jail

Imphal: The remaining 28 Myanmar nationals, including six minors, who were stationed at temporary detention center in Manipur’s Churachandpur district were moved to the central jail in Imphal on Friday, said sources.

According to sources, around 50 security personnel from Imphal, including Imphal West police and 4th and 5th IRB Battalion, came with two prison vans and two trucks at Sadbhavna Mandap temporary detention center in New Lamka, Churachandpur district.

Later, the Myanmar nationals were transferred to Imphal, and will be stationed at the detention center set up for refugees at Sajiwa Jail in Imphal, said the sources.

Most of the Myanmar nationals who were staying at the temporary detention center mainly worked as weavers for livelihood. Also, their children were studying in Churachandpur.

It was after three Myanmarese out of the 55 inmates stationed at the temporary detention center escaped on December 22, 2022, that the state government transferred 24 inmates to the central jail in Imphal on January 23, 2023.

On Friday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed in the House that as many as 393 Myanmar nationals were arrested in Manipur from January 2012 till date.

Out of the apprehended Myanmarese, one was deported, 107 of them were in judicial custody, 105 in detention center and 180 were released on bail.

He also informed that altogether 210 Myanmar nationals who entered the state illegally were arrested from 2022 to February 2023.

