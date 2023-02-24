Imphal: Manipur will set up police outposts in border areas to check infiltration from neighbouring countries, including Myanmar. This was stated by chief minister N Biren Singh, who is also leader of the House, on Friday, 4th day of the 3rd Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly in Imphal.

With approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs, 34 police outpost will be set up in the borders area to check infiltration from neighboring countries, chief minister Biren Singh said while replying to the question raised by MLA K Ranjit Singh during the question hour.

Singh further informed the House that from January 1, 2012 till date, the state has apprehended 393 Myanmarese, out of which one was deported, 107 sent to judicial custody, 105 in detention center and 180 were released on bail.

He also highlighted the various measures taken up by the state government to check/curb infiltration such as biometric surveillance, house-to-house Aadhaar verification, security alert, amongst others.

Regarding irrigation of paddy fields, CM Biren replied that facilities are provided in 46,512 hectares of agricultural land by Minor Irrigation and Water Resource Departments. He said that ground water extraction through tube wells, rain water harvesting and construction of check dams at the foothills were some measures being taken up to provide continued irrigation facilities.

On the question raised by Member of the House, MLA Th Lokeshwar Singh on land registration, Singh said that a cabinet sub-committee verified the land buyers to check if they were indigenous people of Manipur. He asserted that strict rules are in place to protect the state’s land from outsiders.

