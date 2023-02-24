Imphal: Leader of the House and chief minister N Biren Singh assured the Manipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday that his government will not succumb to any pressure mounted on issues regarding boundary of the state.

Replying to a calling attention motion raised by Opposition member K Ranjit Singh regarding a reported ban on entry of Mao villagers into Nagaland by the Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO), the chief minister said it was a very sensitive issue and that his government is trying to solve it with commitment.

He said the dispute in the Kozuru area near Dzukou Valley was an important issue and the Manipur government has been trying to solve it without disturbing relations with the neighbouring state of Nagaland.

He said that an order was issued on December 13, 2020 and thereafter security barracks at Kozuru were constructed with the deployment of state forces.

“The chief minister and the deputy chief minister of Nagaland have been informed about the banning of Mao villagers entering Nagaland by SAPO and they assured us of all necessary steps to stop such activities. Ministry of Home Affairs has also been informed and has assured to provide full proof security to the people,” he added.

Terming the incidents of burning vehicles and beating people of Manipur in Nagaland as unfortunate, chief minister said that government is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all out efforts will be put in place to avoid any untoward incidents.

Mao to Dimapur bus service via Peren District of Nagaland has been introduced for facilitating people travelling to Nagaland. Mao market has also been opened in different locations of Imphal city, so as to enable people of Mao area to sell their products, said the chief minister.

He said that people of Mao area and especially Mao MLA L Dikho have been supporting the steps taken up by the government.

Raising the motion, K Ranjit Singh drew the attention of the House urging that state government should take up concrete steps to defend the illegal pressure of SAPO to protect people of Mao area.

