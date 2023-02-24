Imphal: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking in the state, troops of Assam Rifles seized a huge quantity of narcotic items worth over Rs 26 crore during two separate operations in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Wednesday.

As per an official report, one drug peddler, hailing from Phaicham Veng in the border town of Moreh, was arrested in connection with the case.

According to an official statement, as part of the ‘war on drugs’ campaign, the troops of Assam Rifles along with Moreh police carried out routine patrolling in the border town during which the joint team noticed suspicious movement of the person while entering a house at Phaicham Veng.

On seeing the patrolling team, the drug peddler tried to escape through a back door but the team immediately chased and arrested him, it said.

During a thorough search of the house, police recovered of a huge quantity of contraband drugs suspected to be WIY tablets weighing 56.255 kg. The market value of the seized items is approximately Rs 26 crore, the official said.

The arrested drug peddler along with recovered drugs have been handed over to Moreh police station for further investigation, it said.

In another incident, troops of Assam Rifles foiled cross-border smuggling of drugs in Tengnoupal district.

The team of Assam Rifles during patrolling near Kwatha Junction spotted suspicious packages lying in the jungle. On thorough search, contraband items worth Rs 55 lakh were recovered from the packages.

The recovered items have been handed over to Customs Preventive Force (CPF) for further investigation.

