Imphal: The Suspension of Operations (SoO) with two militant groups in Manipur, namely the United People’s Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), has been extended for another year.

The ongoing tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) between the Center, the Manipur government, and the United Groups (UGs) was set to expire on February 28, 2023. However, during a meeting held in New Delhi on February 17, 2023, all parties mutually agreed to extend the SoO for an additional 12 months. The extension will be effective from March 1, 2023, until February 29, 2024.

It was agreed that the existing ground rules would remain unchanged.

Representatives of the United People’s Front (UPF), Ketheos Zomi, and Joshua Thadou, as well as Dr. Seilen Haokip from the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), attended the tripartite meeting in New Delhi with the Center and the government of Manipur.

The government of Manipur was represented by Devesh Deval, the resident commissioner, while Piyush Goyal, the additional secretary (NE) at the Ministry of Home Affairs, represented the Government of India during the tripartite meeting in New Delhi.

The United People’s Front (UPF) and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), two UG’s Umbrella groups that were previously proscribed, signed a tripartite SoO agreement with the Center Government and State Government of Manipur on August 22, 2008. The agreement has been extended from time to time by the three parties involved.

