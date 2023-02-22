Sushri Anusuiya Uikey takes oath as new Governor of Manipur

Imphal: Sushri Anusuiya Uikey was sworn in as the 16th Governor of Manipur at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Wednesday.

The oath of office was administered by the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, Justice MV Muralidaran.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, his Council of Ministers, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Th Satyabrata Singh, MP (Rajya Sabha) Sanajaoba Leishemba, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, and senior officers of paramilitary forces. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Darbar Hall.

After the ceremony, the Governor spoke to the media and expressed gratitude to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving her the opportunity to serve the beautiful state of Manipur.

She also stated that she has been entrusted to serve the state and that she will work in consultation with the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers to address the issues and undertake developmental activities in the state.

The Governor also reflected on her past three and a half years of service as the Governor of Chhattisgarh, stating that she received a lot of cooperation and support from the people of the state and that many developmental activities were undertaken during her tenure.

She appealed to all stakeholders, especially the people of Manipur, to extend their cooperation and support in bringing the state to a higher level of development and prosperity.

Sushri Anusuiya Uikey has officially taken charge as the Governor of Manipur from February 22, 2023.

In a statement, she extended her good wishes and greetings to the people of Manipur.

CM Singh welcomed the new Governor and said, “I am immensely pleased to welcome Her Excellency Sushri Anusuiya Uikey as the Governor of Manipur. With her vast experience and knowledge, I am confident that she will lead the state towards progress and development. I look forward to working with her for the betterment of Manipur.”

