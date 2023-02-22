Imphal: The Manipur Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Supplementary Demand for Grant 2022-23, which amounts to Rs 54,960 crore for various departments, on Wednesday.

The speaker took up the question hour as soon as the House met in the afternoon.

During the session, CM N Biren Singh informed the House that 6,498 beneficiaries or business units have been identified for financial support under the Start-Up scheme. Out of these, 5,041 beneficiaries are receiving financial support under the scheme, and 4,719 units are running profitably.

The CM was responding to a question asked by MLA Surjakumar Okram.

In response to a question from MLA K Ranjit, the chief minister informed the House that measures have been taken to prevent outsiders from purchasing land in the valley areas of Manipur. He added that land can only be purchased with the approval of the concerned Municipality or Gram Sabha.

Transport Minister Khashim Vashum provided data from VAHAN and stated that as of January 2023, there are 4,22,753 vehicles in the state. Of these, 1,10,674 vehicles are over 15 years old, comprising 6,965 diesel-run vehicles and 1,03,709 petrol-run vehicles. He clarified that vehicle scrapping is not based on age, but on the fitness of the vehicle.

During the Manipur Legislative Assembly session, there was a discussion on the Budget Estimates for 2023-24. The Leader of the Opposition, Okram Ibobi Singh, as well as MLAs K Meghachandra and Th Lokeshwor, participated in the discussion.

The chief minister, who is also in charge of the Finance department, clarified that the budget is people-friendly and focuses on the welfare of the people.

On the second day of the budget session, the chief minister introduced “The Manipur Appropriation (No. 1) Bill, 2023” in the House.

Also Read | Manipur’s Jiribam–Imphal railway project makes progress amid odds

